you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: Mohan Bhagwat

"We have to be patient and calm. There should be no fear or anger as people with anti-India mindset can use it against the country," he said in an online address to workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
As the country faces the coronavirus pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday cautioned against forces inimical to India's interests taking advantage of the situation, exhorted all to help those affected without any discrimination and stressed on developing a self-reliant economy.

Even if someone did something wrong, do not consider everyone guilty. Some people want to misuse it, the RSS chief said in an apparent reference to incidents involving Tablighi Jamaat members after it centre in Delhi emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot.

Asking the Sangh workers to serve people without any discrimination , he said those in need of help "are our own".

"It is our duty to help in this time of crisis. All 130 crore Indians are our own," he said.

Underlining that RSS is active during lockdown in the shape of relief activities, Sangh chief said, "We should continue the relief work till the threat of this pandemic completely ends".

Bhagwat said India handled this pandemic effectively as government and people responded proactively to the crisis.

He said a new model of development which makes the country self-reliant has to be evolved.

People should use 'swadeshi' (indigenous) goods as far as possible, he said.

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS

