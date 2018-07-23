Helmets to get lighter, airier as Bureau of Indian Standards revises rules for manufacturers

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revised the maximum weight of the two-wheeler helmets, reducing it by 300 grams. Currently, the maximum allowed weight is 1.5 kg, which is now being changed to 1.2 kg.

This new arrangement has to be followed by every helmet manufacturer.

According to a report in The Times of India, the road transport ministry will also mandate BIS certification for all the biker helmet manufacturers.

“We will complete this process soon. This will end the menace of low-quality helmets being sold in the market. The new helmets will also specify that these are meant for two-wheeler riders”, a transport ministry official said in the report.

These new standards for helmets will also mandate holes for ventilation in the headgear.

As per the report, in 2017 more than 15,000 bikers died due to road accidents. Road service experts suggested that 70 percent of the vehicles are bikes and at least one-third of people killed are two-wheeler riders.

BIS officials suggested that the new standard for helmets will protect the riders skull and head. All manufacturers shall be given have six months to comply with the new norm.

“That is the reason why we have not assigned any standard for a cap like helmets as done by Vietnam and Thailand,” said an official.

Member of the government panel Rajiv Kapoor, who is also an expert of Helmet Industry, said that the new norm will take care of the required strength of the helmet where the impact is more in case of an accident.