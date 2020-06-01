App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello This is... | Sonu Sood on social activism during COVID-19

In an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari. the actor speaks on the motivation behind his philanthropic activities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Is Sonu Sood joining the BJP?

Is there more to the government praising his efforts of ensuring migrant workers reach home safely?

What made him pick up this cause and how many lives is he impacting?

What kind of meticulous planning goes into ensuring safe transportation of thousands of people every day?

Do many more Indian celebrities need to step forward and play a pivotal role in doing social good?

The actor answers all these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.​

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:58 pm

tags #Covid-19 #migrant crisis #Sonu Sood #Webcast

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.