Helicopter services in Northeast to start under regional connectivity scheme from July

The helicopter services connecting northeastern states will start from July this year under the second phase of the regional connectivity scheme (RCS 2) by Pawan Hans Ltd.

Pawan Hans, which is jointly owned by the central government (51%) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (49%), has 43 helicopters in its fleet. At present, it carries on ONGC’s offshore operations, apart from providing services to various state governments in the North-East.

It is now planning to add more than 50 new towns and cities under its services in the near future, said a Mint report quoting its Chairman and Managing Director BP Sharma.

The state-run helicopter operator is looking to lease more helicopters to expand operations. It is also planning to add seaplanes to its fleet and it can be added in the next fiscal, said Sharma.

For the first time ever, the central government had awarded 325 routes – connecting smaller towns, cities and poorly connected areas - to airlines and helicopters under RCS 2 in January this year. It was aimed to connect them with air links.

Pawan Hans was reportedly among the winning helicopters operators along with Heligo Charters Private Limited, Heritage Aviation and Sky One Airways.

The Noida-based helicopter operator Pawan Hans was awarded 11 proposals - routes that connect two destinations - under RCS 2. A proposal can have more than one route connecting the two destinations.