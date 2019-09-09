App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hefty fines for traffic violations will not result in corruption: Nitin Gadkari

He said 786 'black spots' have been identified along national highways by NHAI which will be repaired soon.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

Addressing queries related to higher fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the violations are now recorded on camera and will eliminate corruption.

"Intelligent traffic system does not discriminate. If you violate the law, you will have to pay penalty whether you are central minister, chief minister, bureaucrat or a journalist. There have been instances in my knowledge where CMs and others have been slapped with challans," Gadkari said.

On the issue of road safety, Gadkari said that accidents also occur due to faulty road engineering, adding that the government is bringing in a policy to check road construction. He said 786 'black spots' have been identified along national highways by NHAI which will be repaired soon.

Close

He said that more than 30 percent of driver’s licenses are duplicates, which will be eliminated through the national registry for driver’s license. He appealed to the people to use digital platforms like DigiLocker or mParivahan to carry driving licence, registration certificate or other documents in an 'electronic form', which are valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and present them to traffic police if asked.

related news

These electronic records available on DigiLocker or mParivahan are deemed to be legally recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #India #Nitin Gadkari #traffic violations

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.