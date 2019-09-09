Hefty fines for traffic violations will not result in corruption: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing queries related to higher fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the violations are now recorded on camera and will eliminate corruption.

"Intelligent traffic system does not discriminate. If you violate the law, you will have to pay penalty whether you are central minister, chief minister, bureaucrat or a journalist. There have been instances in my knowledge where CMs and others have been slapped with challans," Gadkari said.

On the issue of road safety, Gadkari said that accidents also occur due to faulty road engineering, adding that the government is bringing in a policy to check road construction. He said 786 'black spots' have been identified along national highways by NHAI which will be repaired soon.

He said that more than 30 percent of driver’s licenses are duplicates, which will be eliminated through the national registry for driver’s license. He appealed to the people to use digital platforms like DigiLocker or mParivahan to carry driving licence, registration certificate or other documents in an 'electronic form', which are valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and present them to traffic police if asked.