App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy to very heavy rains likely at some places in 22 states : NDMA

The NDMA also warned about the possibility of strong winds with the speed of 25-­35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph, hitting over interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand till September 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) predicted heavy to very heavy rains at some places in 22 states across the country and advised people take precautionary measures to avoid casualties.

The NDMA also warned about the possibility of strong winds with the speed of 25-­35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph, hitting over interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand till September 8.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal, east Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa, Vidarbha and Telangana, the NDMA said, quoting a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department.

The authority advised people to stock first aid kits, torch, bottled drinking water, non-perishable food items and not to allow children to play near water bodies in flood-prone areas.

related news

The NDMA also suggested that domestic animals should not be put on leash and people should stay away from sewerage lines, drains and culverts.

Over 1,400 people, including 488 in Kerala, have lost their lives due to rains, floods and landslides in 10 states so far in the monsoon season, according to the Home Ministry.

As many as 254 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 210 in West Bengal, 170 in Karnataka, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 50 in Assam, 37 in Uttarakhand, 29 in Odisha and 11 in Nagaland.

Forty-three people have been missing 15 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, six in Uttarakhand and three in Karnataka while 386 have been injured in rain-related incidents in 10 states.

Rains and floods have hit 30 districts in Odisha, 26 districts in Maharashtra, 25 in Assam, 23 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 14 in Kerala, 13 in Uttarakhand, 11 each in Karnataka and Nagaland and 10 in Gujarat.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #India #NDMA

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.