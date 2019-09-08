App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy to very heavy rain prediction for Mumbai on September 8 and 9

The Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 70 mm in the 24 hours ending on September 7 morning, which is higher compared to the quantum of rains recorded by the Santa Cruz center

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Met department on September 7 predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and adjoining areas on September 8 and September 9.

The Colaba observatory for the island city has recorded a rainfall of 70 mm in the last 24 hours ending on September 7 morning, which is higher compared to the quantum of rains recorded by the Santa Cruz centre.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas," said IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh. The IMD has predicted a cloudy weather for this period.

Meanwhile, trains ran on time on the Main and Western lines of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on September 7, with no untoward incident being reported.

"Trains running between Churchgate and Dhanu stations are on time. No complaints, including that of snapping of an overhead wire, have been received," said WR Chief PRO, Ravindra Bhakar.

Sources from the CR informed that trains are running normally.

On Wednesday, the services of the CR, including the main and Harbour lines, and the Western Line were paralysed due to very heavy rains in a short span of time, causing inundation of tracks and influx of water from the Mithi river.

Meanwhile, traffic on western, southern, northern and eastern suburbs of Mumbai remained normal on September 7 with no report of any congestions, according to Mumbai Traffic Police officials.

First Published on Sep 7, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #IMD #India #Weather

