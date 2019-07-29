App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy to very heavy rain prediction at few places in Mumbai on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) July 28 predicted entire Maharashtra would receive widespread rainfall on July 29.

The Met department has forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" on July 29 at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

An official of the Mumbai regional centre, IMD, said the variation in rainfall would be in intensity.

Districts like Thane and Palghar bordering Mumbai also have similar forecast of "heavy to very heavy rains" at few place for Monday, he said, adding that intensity of rains would come down from Tuesday onwards.

The districts where high intensity showers are predicted on Monday are Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik, and those with forecast of heavy rains are Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Jalna.

"These districts would receive heavy rains at isolated places," the IMD stated, adding that rest of week is expected to receive light to moderate rains in most parts of Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall is categorised as more than 64.5 mm rains in 24 hours.

The Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 44.2 millimetres and 27.7 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period starting on Saturday 8.30 am.

Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune have received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24.

Seasonal state-level rainfall figures have not been updated as yet, the IMD official informed.

Heavy rains in neighbouring Thane district on Friday and Saturday caused water-logging in many areas.

Suburbs of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai also received heavy showers in this period.
