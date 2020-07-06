App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy showers take break but moderate rains continue in Mumbai

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

Close

"Showers to continue tonight Mumbai and around, as seen from satellite and radar latest images..,"IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.

The Matheran weather station in Raigad district received 22 mm rainfall during the same span, the IMD said.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district reported 16.8 mm rainfall, while the Nashik weather bureau reported 4.3 mm rainfall during the period.

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm downpour during the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #mumbai #Weather

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.