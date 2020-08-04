Heavy security in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, the Uttar Pradesh’s town has been kept under tight security with multiple agencies taking over the security net.

Besides local police force, about 3,500 policemen, 40 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 10 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been requisitioned from other districts for deployment in Ayodhya for the event, reported Business Standard.

In view of the high threat perception and the presence of VVIPs at the ceremony, the district borders of the temple town will be completely sealed on the evening of August 4, said the report.

The state additional director general of police (ADG), law and order, has been asked to directly handle the security arrangements for Ayodhya. The ADG will be assisted by two director general of police (DIG) and eight superintendent of police (SP) level cops, the report stated.

The state traffic department has already prepared an elaborate route diversion chart, which will be effective for Ayodhya for the next 2-3 days, it said.

Also, a green corridor has been laid down to allow movements of ambulances in case of any medical emergency, as per the report.

The security arrangements of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where the temple will be constructed following the go-ahead last year by the Supreme Court, has been already taken over the special protection group (SPG), said the report. It has also inspected the entire route proposed to be taken by the prime minister during his visit.

Barricades are already in place in Ayodhya and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal, asking only those invited for August 5 ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony to come to the temple town.

The CM, who visited Ayodhya on August 3 to oversee preparations for the event, said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple.

(With inputs from PTI)