Heavy rush in state-owned liquor outlets in Kerala as bars stop sales

State-owned liquor outlets in Kerala are witnessing heavy rush after lifting shutters, following around 40 days of lockdown, as bar-attached hotels have decided to stop retail sales of liquor, taking exception to the hike in warehouse charges.

Serpentine queues of customers jostling to buy liquor are a familiar sight in the state, where the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation (Bevco) holds the monopoly in liquor sales with 265 outlets. The first day of re-opening saw single-day Bevco sales zoom to a new high of Rs 52 crore, according to reports.

When the government resumed retail liquor sales on June 17, Bevco hiked the wholesale profit margin on liquor sold from their warehouses to bar-attached hotels from 8 percent to 25 percent, and 20 per cent to state-owned Kerala State Consumers’ Federation Ltd (Consumerfed), which runs 39 outlets.

Bars find it unviable

As the government has kept the maximum retail price (MRP) intact and has not permitted an increase in retail liquor prices, bars find it unviable to carry on. “At the current charges, we have to operate at a loss. We may have to sell some liquor brands below the purchase prices. We have the turnover tax and other costs like labour and transport to bear on top of this,’’ said Joe Pradeep, director, Yuvarani Residency, Kochi.

Bevco has increased the wholesale profit margin to cover its increasing cost of operation. “It is basically to cover the increase in taxes on our purchase prices which have gone up,’’ pointed out Yogesh Gupta, Bevco CMD.

The Federation of Kerala Hotels Association (FKHA) has taken up the matter with the government. Though Consumerfed is keeping its shops open, it has reduced its offtake.

Bar owners see this step as a means to boost the income of the state at their expense and reckon that the issue can be sorted out only if bars are permitted to increase the retail prices of the liquor they sell.

“Right from 2014, when the previous UDF government decided to close all bars, our problems began. There has been no respite with two floods, Nipa fever outbreak and COVID. When the whole sector is suffering, it is not proper for Bevco to try to maintain its profit by hiking charges,’’ said K B Padmadas, general secretary of FKHA.

There are over 900 bar-attached hotels in the state.

But it seems that the Kerala government has no alternative as, at close to 24 percent, liquor has the highest share in the state’s revenue. From a record Rs 14,508 crore in 2018-19, liquor revenue fell by about 14 percent in the subsequent year to Rs 12,298 crore.

COVID-19 threatened to make 2020-21 the worst year for liquor sales. But the drop has been offset by increase in taxes, though official figures are yet to be released. “We see a 5 percent fall in revenue for last year,” Gupta said.

Faced with a cash crunch, as the pandemic dried up revenue sources, which, apart from liquor, include tourism and lottery, the Kerala government has imposed a 35 percent tax hike on IMFL and 10 percent hike on beer and wine last year.

Again, in February 2021, another 7 percent increase came into force. Kerala, which already has the highest tax on liquor in the country, appears determined to maintain it, with the tax rate in the 247-257 percent range on liquor.

Kerala has one of the highest per capita consumption rates of liquor in the country. Unlike many other markets which are whiskey-dominated, Kerala has more demand for rum and brandy. Last year, a Crisil report said the five southern states account for 45 percent of liquor consumed in the country, with Tamil Nadu leading with 13 percent.

“Unlike several other states, manufacturers in Kerala face problems like turnover tax and delay in payment. Consequently, most operate at 60 percent capacity. Merging turnover tax into sales tax can bring much relief,’’ said K R Vijayakumar, Kerala Bottlers Federation president.