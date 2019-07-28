App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rains likely in Mumbai over next 24 hours: IMD

Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune have received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places in Mumbai over the next 24 hours.

The Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 44.2 millimetres and 27.7 mm rainfall respectively in the 24- hour period starting on July 27 8.30 am, an IMD official said.

The IMD forecast said there would be fairly widespread rainfall across Maharashtra on July 28, which will be especially beneficial for Marathwada and Vidarbha, both regions having got deficit rainfall so far this season.

Close

Seasonal state-level rainfall figures have not been updated as yet, the IMD official informed.
First Published on Jul 28, 2019 10:26 am

