Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heavy rains lash parts of India; IMD issues red alert issued for Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra

"Increased rainfall activity expected for next three-to-five days along the coastal areas," IMD said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has witnessed 10 percent more rainfall than normal, India Meteorological Department said on July 16. IMD also issued red alerts for coastal Maharashtra following heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas. "Increased rainfall activity expected for next three-to-five days along the coastal areas," it said.

"Under the influence of strong lower-level wind convergence along south Gujarat and North Konkan and east-west shear zone in mid-tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa during next two days," IMD tweeted.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers. Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am on July 15 and 6.30 am on July 16, IMD's Mumbai Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar said.

Twelve people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents across the country on July 15. While seven people died in Assam floods, four, including a pregnant woman, died in a house collapse in Uttarakhand. A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Maharashtra.

In the wake of the heavy downpour in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, the IMD upgraded the warning status from orange to red. Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, RK Jenamani, a scientist with the National Weather Forecasting Centre, said.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said Delhi received only isolated light rains over the last few days as the monsoon trough had shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

At present, the axis of monsoon lies south of Delhi. It will start moving towards the north on July 17 and cause rains in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

A fresh spell of 'light to moderate' rains is expected from July 17 to July 20 in the national capital, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said.

"We expect to record around 20 mm rainfall in Delhi during this period which will reduce the deficiency to a certain extent," he said, adding the mercury is expected to dip to the lower 30s.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Assam #Guarat #IMD #India #India Meteorological Department #Maharashtra

