Heavy rains lash Mumbai: Flights delayed, rail services hit

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on July 3, causing water logging in several parts of the city and disrupting traffic. Streets were flooded near Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, WEH, CST Road, Kurla, Mahim Junction, Nehru Nagar bridge. Traffic was badly hit on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

The Indian Meteorolgical Department has predicted heavy rainfall to continue in parts of Mumbai and Thane on July 4.

Mumbai police issued an advisory asking people to expect traffic congestion while commuting to the airport.

The Western Line in Mumbai was disrupted after part of the Gokhale bridge that connects Andheri East and West collapsed. Five people were reportedly injured in the incident.

Suburban train services were not affected, and Central and Harbour Lines were operating normally.

Some flights were delayed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport due to poor visibility.