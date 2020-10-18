Heavy rains lash Hyderabad again, hamper rescue efforts

Heavy rainfall battered Hyderabad again on October 17 hampering rescue efforts after a downpour had caused flash floods in the city just days ago.

According to official data, Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal. Several parts of the city saw waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police closed the Falaknuma Bridge after a portion of the road caved in due to heavy rain, according to a report by The NewsMinute.

For October 18, the Met Office has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers across the state over the next four days.

The Telangana government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods. The state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.

The state government has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained in the water.

(With inputs from PTI)