Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, more rainfall predicted for next 2 days

Most places in Himachal Pradesh received rains since yesterday, with the weatherman forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in mid and low hills of the state for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Una districts since yesterday with Naina Devi being the wettest in the state with 130.8 mm rains, followed by Mehre 128.2 mm, Nadaun 96 mm, Geler 78.5 mm, Kangra 72 mm, Una 64.6 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 62.4 mm, Shimla Airport 48 mm and Sujanpur Tira 40 mm of rainfall.

Manali was the coldest at 13.6 degrees Celsius, while Bhuntar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius since yesterday.