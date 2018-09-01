App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rains lash Delhi, waterlogging leads to traffic congestions

The weatherman has predicted rains to continue during the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 21 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT Department official said. The humidity level was 92 percent.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic was affected on Mathura road, Shershah road, Mathura road to Bhairon road, Purana quila road, Bihari colony, Maharashi Raman marg, Teen Murti lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near post office due to excessive waterlogging.

"Waterlogging was reported at Lajpat Nagar market, Pant Nagar bus stand and IP Marg near police headquarters. The traffic movement was closed on Bhairon road both ways due to waterlogging," a police official said.

The weather office on Friday had forecast light rains in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted rains to continue during the day.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 11:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.