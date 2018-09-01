Heavy rains lash Delhi, waterlogging leads to traffic congestions

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 21 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT Department official said. The humidity level was 92 percent.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic was affected on Mathura road, Shershah road, Mathura road to Bhairon road, Purana quila road, Bihari colony, Maharashi Raman marg, Teen Murti lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near post office due to excessive waterlogging.

"Waterlogging was reported at Lajpat Nagar market, Pant Nagar bus stand and IP Marg near police headquarters. The traffic movement was closed on Bhairon road both ways due to waterlogging," a police official said.

The weather office on Friday had forecast light rains in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted rains to continue during the day.