you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in parts of city

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal," a MeT official said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File image

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing the mercury down and causing traffic snarls at multiple intersections.

Humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory received 6 mm rainfall, Palam observatory recorded 5.3 mm while the the Ridge area received 6.8 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories was 10 mm and 5.6 mm respectively.

The weatherman has predicted heavy downpour throughout the day with possibility of hailstorm in isolated areas.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 16 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively," the official added.

According to railway officials, 16 trains were running late in the Northern Railways division due to bad weather.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 10:37 am

