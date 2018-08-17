Heavy rains lash Chandigarh and surrounding areas

Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas today, providing relief to the people from sultry weather conditions. Chandigarh's adjoining towns Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were also lashed by heavy showers.

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh had risen during the past few days.

According to the MeT Department officials here, more rain has been forecast at many places in the two states until tomorrow.