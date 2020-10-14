Heavy rains kill 12 in Telangana, govt declares two-day holiday for all offices

Heavy rains lashed Telangana causing waterlogging and floods in many parts of the state, with road and air traffic disrupted. Areas like Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road and Musheerabad areas in Hyderabad are the worst affected due to water logging.

Twelve deaths have been reported so far. Ten people, including a toddler died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits. In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house fell on them in Ibrahimpatnam after a downpour, police said.

A senior police official said huge boulders rolled down hill and crashed into two houses at Chandrayangutta late on October 13, killing eight people and injuring three. The injured are being treated at a hospital.



#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge

Two more deaths were reported on October 14 from the area, the official said.

The Telangana government declared a holiday on October 14 and 15 for all private institutions, offices and non-essential services with a work-from-home advisory, Business Today reported. People are advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

The Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled on October 14 and 15. “All exams under the jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on October 14 and 15 are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from October 16 will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly,” said the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad. The examinations from October 16 will be conducted as per the timetable.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi monitored the rescue efforts in the city.



...from where I will be going to Karwan The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

According to official data, from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on October 13, Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Several localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, official sources said.

The provisional average rainfall in GHMC was 98.9 mm, it said.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads and low lying areas in the city.

Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded, even as rescue efforts were on in many other areas.

As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal here, police said.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of the state, following heavy rains. The administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials of all district administrations to remain on high alert.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao enquired about the heavy rains situation in the state. He directed the administration in districts to be on high alert," he was quoted as saying in a release on October 13.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar urged those living in dilapidated buildings and sheds to vacate the premises. He said temporary accommodation has been provided at community halls.

In its latest weather forecast, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression over Telangana has moved further west­northwestwards during the past six hours and lay centered over western parts of Telangana about 130 km east­northeast of Gulbarga (Karnataka) and about 50 km west of Hyderabad at 5.30 am.

