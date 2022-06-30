Heavy rains in parts of Delhi

Parts of Delhi received heavy rains on June 30 in the morning, bringing respite from sweltering heat and humid weather, as the mercury settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (155) category around 9.30 am, showed the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi had reeled under sultry weather on June 29 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach the capital either on June 29 or June 30, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) earlier said.

On June 28, the minimum temperature had settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

