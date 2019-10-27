Heavy rains in Maha's Nanded raises Vishnupuri Dam water level

Vishnupuri Dam in Nanded district in Maharashtra, over 250 kilometres from here, began overflowing on Saturday-Sunday after heavy rains in the region, an official said.

Nine gates of the dam had to be opened for 18 hours to release 1.20 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) water into the Godavari River, an irrigation department official said, adding that three of the dam's 18 gates continue to be kept open to regulate the water level.

"We opened the gates at 7am on Saturday. Presently there is no rain in the area. The three gates currently open are discharging 40 thousand cusec of water," Irrigation Department Engineer Shrishail Bodhale told PTI.

He said Vishnupuri Dam has water storage capacity of 80.79 million cubic metres.

According to the India Meteorological Department website, Nanded received 40 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted rain and thunder showers for Nanded between October 28-31. PTI AW BNM