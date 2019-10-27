App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rains in Maha's Nanded raises Vishnupuri Dam water level

Nine gates of the dam had to be opened for 18 hours to release 1.20 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) water into the Godavari River, an irrigation department official said, adding that three of the dam's 18 gates continue to be kept open to regulate the water level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Vishnupuri Dam in Nanded district in Maharashtra, over 250 kilometres from here, began overflowing on Saturday-Sunday after heavy rains in the region, an official said.

Nine gates of the dam had to be opened for 18 hours to release 1.20 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) water into the Godavari River, an irrigation department official said, adding that three of the dam's 18 gates continue to be kept open to regulate the water level.

"We opened the gates at 7am on Saturday. Presently there is no rain in the area. The three gates currently open are discharging 40 thousand cusec of water," Irrigation Department Engineer Shrishail Bodhale told PTI.

Close

He said Vishnupuri Dam has water storage capacity of 80.79 million cubic metres.

According to the India Meteorological Department website, Nanded received 40 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted rain and thunder showers for Nanded between October 28-31. PTI AW BNM
.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India #monsoon

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.