Heavy rains batter Warangal in Telangana, district administration on high alert

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has kept the administration on high alert as heavy rains battered Warangal city in Telangana.

Some districts of the state have been witnessing heavy rains over the past couple of days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall till August 18. In view of the forecast, people living in low-lying areas along the Godavari and its rivulets — known for flash floods — have been shifted to safe areas, reported The Times of India.

The monsoon showers have inundated several localities in Warangal, while hilly streams in Karimnagar and Mahabubabad have been almost submerged in water, said the report.

According to the reported rainfall data on August 16, all the districts received average rainfall in excess of 60 percent except Adilabad, which recorded deficit rainfall, and Jagtial, which recorded normal rainfall.

As per the data, Warangal (urban) recorded the highest excess rainfall at 1,562 percent. It was followed by Mahabubabad at 1,497 percent, Bhuvanagiri at 1,422 percent, Bhupalpally at 1,043 percent, and Kothagudem at 1,031 percent.

The chief minister has reviewed the flood situation and instructed officials to take up relief operations. Also, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to vulnerable spots to be on standby for emergencies, the report stated.

The states reported two deaths in the rain-related incident, as an octogenarian and her 50-year-old daughter buried alive after their mud house collapsed in Nagarkurnool district, police told news agency PTI.