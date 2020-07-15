App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Thane: IMD

On Tuesday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts in Maharashtra, saying 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the region on Wednesday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

"Heavy to very heavy" rainfall is likely in Konkan Maharashtra, including Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The trend may continue on Thursday with reduced intensity, it said.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts in Maharashtra, saying 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the region on Wednesday.

Close

IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar in a tweet on Wednesday said, IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today."

"Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity. Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast PL TC, he added.

Hosalikar said the observatories at Dahanu (in Palghar) and Alibaug (Raigad) recorded 128 mm and 122.6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The Colaba weather bureau in South Mumbai recorded 121.6 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 96.6 rainfall during the same period.

The Ratnagiri observatory recorded 101.3 mm rainfall during the period, while the Harnai weather station in the district reported 89 mm rain.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association bureau reported 35.2 mm rainfall and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra received 16.8 mm rainfall, the IMD said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #MeT #Weather

