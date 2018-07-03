App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 09:33 PM IST

Heavy rainfall forecast for southern Odisha in next 48 hours

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts under the influence of a system formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in at least five southern Odisha districts during the next 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts under the influence of a system formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, it said.

The amount of rainfall is expected to increase from July 6, the weather office said, adding that fishermen are advised to remain cautious while venturing into the sea, as strong winds may prevail during this period.

The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) had on Monday said that the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in coastal and southern Odisha districts from July 6.

CEC Director S C Sahu had said that rainfall is likely to be induced due to a trough line from northeast to southwest along the state's coast, and a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coastal Odisha.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:09 pm

