Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged

India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rains in Mumbai and suburbs "with possibility of heavy falls" at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan in Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on July 5. This caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city and the suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs "with possibility of heavy falls" at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs.

Close

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on July 5. The Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, according to the IMD.

Beyond Mumbai

The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also receivedvery heavy rains.

Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region.

On July 4, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #monsoon #mumbai #Thane #Weather

