    Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru

    The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm Wednesday night.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Flight services were disrupted at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after heavy rains in Bengaluru. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state. (Source: ANI)

    Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts.

    Metro's retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged. There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

    Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times is very likely during the next 24 hours.

    The city has been receiving rain for the last few days. The deluge last month had caused havoc leading to large-scale destruction to properties in the city and several offices had asked its employees to work from home.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:23 am
