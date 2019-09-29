App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heavy rain lashes Bihar, 13 dead

Over a dozen districts in Bihar were lashed by heavy rainfall for nearly 48 hours bringing normal business to a grinding halt and disrupting rail and road traffic in most places

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least 13 people died after buildings collapsed and trees fell on them due to heavy rainfall in Bihar’s Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts.

Over a dozen districts in the state were lashed by heavy rainfall for nearly 48 hours bringing normal business to a grinding halt and disrupting rail and road traffic in most places.

According to the weather department, Patna city received over 200 mm of rainfall since September 27 evening, which was described by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management department, Pratyay Amrit as "totally unexpected".

He also expressed concern over water having entered many power sub-stations which could affect the functioning of sump houses in the long run.

related news

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emerging from a video conference with district magistrates, told reporters, "We are making all possible efforts. I would appeal to the people of the state to have patience and courage. Torrential rain have followed a prolonged dry spell which vindicates our government’s resolve to combat climate change through environmental preservation."

According to Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Pranav Kumar, three persons died when the boundary wall of a temple collapsed in Barari police station area while as many people were buried alive when a house caved in at Khanjarpur area.

In Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna, a one-year-old girl and three women died when a tree fell on an auto rickshaw carrying them.

Three deaths were reported from Bhabhua, the district headquarters of Kaimur, where continuous rain led to the collapse of two mud houses.

A birds eye view of Patna made the city appear like a huge lake dotted with structures of concrete while low-lying areas like Rajendra Nagar and Pataliputra Colony home to many prominent citizens, private hospitals and medical stores and situated several kilometres apart were submerged in waist-deep water.

"It was unexpected. The weather department had last week predicted heavy rainfall for many parts of Bihar but not Patna. We are trying our best to rescue people from inundated areas with the help of NDRF and SDRF. The sump houses are working overtime. However, water entering power sub-stations poses a challenge," Amrit said.

"In the event of water entering a sub-station, power has to be disconnected to avoid major casualties. The sump houses then become dependent on diesel. But the availability of fuel is finite and if heavy rainfall persists, pumping out water from inundated streets could be hampered drastically," he said.

Meanwhile, the East Central Railway headquartered in Hajipur said that close to 30 trains have been cancelled and many others short-terminated or operated through alternative routes on account of the flooding of Patna and Danapur junctions and many other smaller stations.

In Nawada, water has crossed the danger mark, threatening residents of five villages even as efforts were on to trace three locals who were reportedly swept away by the current.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 29, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #Weather

