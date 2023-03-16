Heatwave wrap | Severe weather and hailstorm predicted for Telangana, AP, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu

As predicted, rain and thunderstorms arrived in several parts of the country on March 16, marking the beginning of the pre-monsoon season. This spell of rain is expected to bring some relief from the heatwave that was anticipated to return in the last week of March.

According to current forecasts, certain areas are expected to experience prolonged rain and thunderstorms, increasing the likelihood of flooding and other weather-related hazards.

Here are the rainfall forecast and alerts for different regions for the next week

Forecast by Skymet Weather:

North Indian Hills and Plains may shortly see pre-monsoon showers

Rain is expected to fall simultaneously throughout North India's hills and plains, private weather forecaster Skymet said on March 16.

The lowlands and the hills will have rainfall activity on the days of March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. On March 18, 19, and 20, there will be more rain in both zones, the weather forecaster's prediction said. Although there won't be much rain, it will be widely distributed throughout space, it added.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience rain. These regions may experience cloud cover, showers, and temperatures that fall may dip to lower 30s and come to even below normal levels in some parts under 20s, Skymet stated.

Telangana, AP, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu may experience severe weather, hailstorm expected

The private weather tracker said inclement weather is anticipated to last for the next four days, from March 16 to 19, across the coastal states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as well as in landlocked North Interior Karnataka and Telangana. On March 18 and 19, the weather may be harsh in several areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Over these two days, Telangana may see hailstorms in some areas, it said.

Pre-monsoon rains to Hyderabad

In the upcoming days, Hyderabad is expected to get some rain. Telangana has experienced some rainfall over the past 24 hours, Skymet said. On March 18, heavy rain is predicted.

Forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Northwest India

Across the Western Himalayan Area from March 16–20 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from March 17–20, 2023, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted, the India Meteorological Department announced on March 16. It is further said on March 17 and from March 17 to 19, 2023, there is a chance of isolated hailstorms over West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan, and northeast Rajasthan.

West & Central India

During the 16th to 19th of March 2023, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are anticipated throughout Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Isolated hailstorms are also possible in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on March 16 and 17, 2023, as well as in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada. On March 18, 2023, Chhattisgarh is extremely likely to get some isolated heavy rainfall.

East & Northeast India

East and Northeast India are anticipated to see thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds from March 16–20, 2023, with fair to widespread light to moderate rainfall activity. On March 16 and 17, 2023, isolated hailstorms are also predicted to affect Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, south Assam, and Meghalaya; on March 16 and 17, 2023, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal; and on March 18, 2023, Odisha.