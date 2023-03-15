 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave wrap | Relief expected as IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for the next few days

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

This spell of rain is likely to provide some relief from the heatwave that was predicted to return in the last week of March

Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast bulletin on March 15 said that a western disturbance over eastern Iran induced cyclonic circulation over central parts of India and predicted light to moderate thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.

This spell of rain is likely to provide some relief from the heatwave that was predicted to return in the last week of March.

Here are the rainfall forecast and alerts for different regions for the next week

Northwest India