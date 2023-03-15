Heatwave wrap | Relief expected as IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for the next few days

Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast bulletin on March 15 said that a western disturbance over eastern Iran induced cyclonic circulation over central parts of India and predicted light to moderate thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.

This spell of rain is likely to provide some relief from the heatwave that was predicted to return in the last week of March.

Here are the rainfall forecast and alerts for different regions for the next week

Northwest India

Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over northern and western regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from March 16 to 19.

There is expected to be some isolated hailstorm activity as well over some of these states.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours; a fall by 2-4 degrees C is likely for the subsequent two days.

West and Central India

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh also could receive light to moderate rainfall and isolated hailstorm.

A fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees celsius is very likely during the next three days.

South Peninsular India

A fairly widespread thunderstorm is expected over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Heavy rainfall and hailstorm are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from March 16 to 19.

East & Northeast India

Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are expected over West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from March 15 to 19.

There is expected to be isolated hailstorm and heavy rainfall as well over some of these states for the next five days.

The IMD also said that the impact of the cyclonic circulation may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops. The hail may injure people and cattle in open places, and partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds can be caused.

The advisory issued states that people should stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid all non-essential travel. Taking shelter under trees during storms should be avoided and people should unplug electronic appliances or stay away from any object conducting electricity.

Advisory issued for farmers

