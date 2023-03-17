 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Heatwave wrap: Light to moderate rain in Delhi, Rajasthan; heavy lashes in Andhra, says IMD

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms over the western Himalayan region till Monday. Here are more details

The Met department forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari river region for three days . (Photo: PTI)

As rains lashed several parts of the country and may continue pouring at places in the coming weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department has asked farmers to postpone harvest of mustard in Punjab and Haryana, and wheat and pulses in central Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

However, this spell of rain is expected to bring some relief from the heatwave that was anticipated to return in the last week of March.

IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms over the western Himalayan region till Monday.

Here are the rainfall forecast and alerts for different regions for the upcoming weekend: