Heatwave wrap: Light to moderate rain in Delhi, Rajasthan; heavy lashes in Andhra, says IMD

The Met department forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari river region for three days . (Photo: PTI)

As rains lashed several parts of the country and may continue pouring at places in the coming weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department has asked farmers to postpone harvest of mustard in Punjab and Haryana, and wheat and pulses in central Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

However, this spell of rain is expected to bring some relief from the heatwave that was anticipated to return in the last week of March.

IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms over the western Himalayan region till Monday.

Here are the rainfall forecast and alerts for different regions for the upcoming weekend:

IMD predicts normal or below normal temperatures in most parts of India:

IMD has said that the maximum temperatures are in the range of 33-37 degrees Celsius over most places in the plains of the country. These are near normal or below normal over most parts.

"Interestingly, heat wave conditions have been absent across most parts of India, consecutively for the second week of March 2023 due to favourable synoptic systems and active western disturbances moved across north India," said the Extended Range Forecast (ERF) for the next two weeks issued by the IMD on Thursday evening.

Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh till Sunday

The Met department forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari river region for three days from Friday to Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation, an official said.

After Sunday, the rainfall is expected to reduce, the official said, adding light rainfall could occur for a further two days till Tuesday. "Because of a trough and wind confluence, strong thunderstorms mainly," said the official, adding that severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occur around this time of the year.

Light rains in Delhi

The national capital witnessed light rain on Friday with the miniumum temperature recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, IMD said. It added that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will likely bring respite from any major heat in Delhi in the coming weekend.

The relative humidity was recorded at 66 per cent at around 8:30 am.

Light to moderate rain, hailstorm recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rain and hailstorms with gusty winds were recorded in some parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the regional meteorological centre here, Shahpura in Jaipur recorded 44 mm rainfall while Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received 24 mm till 8.30 am. Paota and Pahadi in Bharatpur recorded 22 mm and 16 mm rainfall, respectively, Buhana in Jhunjhunu recorded 10 mm, and Viratnagar in Jaipur 7 mm during the same period.

IMD has also noted cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and another over northeast Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels.

IMD forecast of rainfall for the coming weekend:

Northwest India: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over Western Himalayan Region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on 17th-20th March. Isolated hailstorm likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand during the next 4 days and over rest parts of the region on 17th March.

West & Central India: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 17th-19th March, 2023. Isolated hailstorm also likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 17th & 18th; over Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on 17th March.

South Peninsular India: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over north interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka during 17th-19th March, 2023. Isolated hailstorm also likely over the region on 17th March, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 17th-19th; Telangana on 17th & 18th and over Rayalaseema on 17th March.

East & Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over East and Northeast India during 17th -21st March, 2023. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, south Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 17th and over Bihar & Odisha on 17th & 18th March, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on 19th & 20th and over Tripura on 20th March, 2023.

Heatwave concerns: PM Modi's adviser says India economy can withstand heatwave impact

As concerns mount over soaring temperatures in India and the impact on growth, a key adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the economy can withstand any potential weather shock, reported Bloomberg on March 17.

The nation’s weather bureau predicted hotter temperatures over the coming months, stoking worries about a repeat of the devastating heat last year that damaged crops, raised food inflation and prompted the government to restrict exports of wheat, rice and sugar.

(With inputs from agencies)