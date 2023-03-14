 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave wrap | IMD predicts a hotter summer in 2023 for most of India, with above-normal temperatures

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that temperatures in some parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India are expected to rise 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal during the last week of March.

IMD said above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast, east and central India and some parts of northwest India.

The summer season starts in the country around March 1 and stays till May 31.

Here is a lowdown on the recent heat wave alerts, and power demand from different states:

IMD briefs Cabinet Secretary on heatwave condition across India