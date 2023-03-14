Heatwave wrap | IMD predicts a hotter summer in 2023 for most of India, with above-normal temperatures

IMD said above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast, east and central India and some parts of northwest India.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of heatwaves in India, leading to hotter summers in 2023. The IMD has also issued a warning that temperatures may rise to 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India during the final week of March.

The summer season starts in the country around March 1 and stays till May 31.

Here is a lowdown on the recent heat wave alerts, and power demand from different states:

IMD briefs Cabinet Secretary on heatwave condition across India

At the review meeting, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in Delhi, the IMD said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast, east and central India and some parts of northwest India.

The weather department made a presentation on the global weather phenomena and the temperature outlook for the period from March to May. Forecast for the second fortnight of March was also provided. Minimum temperatures are more likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are likely.

It further informed that no significant heat waves are expected during the remainder of March.

Meanwhile, the Union home secretary outlined the efforts made by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority and informed that the National Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plan for Prevention and Management of Heat Waves was issued in 2016 and revised in 2017 and 2019.

During the meeting, Power Secretary emphasised the need to complete all maintenance activities in power plants by March, 2023.

No impact of high temperatures on wheat crop seen so far: Agri minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said there has not been any effect seen so far on the wheat crop due to high temperatures and it will be too early to say about the likely impact.

On whether there has been any adverse impact seen in the wheat crop as harvesting has started in some states like Madhya Pradesh, Tomar said, "Weather-related challenges are always there in front of agriculture." "Lekin main samjhta hoon ki abhi koi aisi stithi nahi hai. Koi prabhav pada hai, aisa kahna jaldbazi hogi (But I think, there is no such situation as of now. It will be too early to say that there has been any impact)," the minister added.

On February 20, the government formed a committee to monitor the situation arising out of any unusual rise in temperature and its impact on the wheat crop, and also to issue necessary advisories to the farming community to save the crop.

The decision to form a committee was taken as some parts of the country witnessed above-normal temperatures.

NTPC to import 5.4 million tons of coal to meet growing summer demand

State-run electricity giant NTPC Limited is planning to import 5.4 million tons (MT) of coal in the first half of the financial year 2023-24 to operate all its thermal power plants (TPPs) to full capacity during the summer, Union power minister RK Singh told the Parliament on March 14.

This will be an increase of 19 percent from last year when NTPC, the country’s biggest power generating company, invited bids to procure imported 4.53 MT coal for blending with the domestic dry fuel in thermal plants. This is likely to be an annual affair during peak summers as TPPs mostly reel under the problem of dry fuel shortage due to a steep increase in demand. Senior officials told Moneycontrol that the tender is likely to be floated in April.Mumbai sizzles at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, logs highest temperature in India for second time in March

For the second time in the current month, Mumbai recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing the rise in mercury to absent or delayed sea breeze. The IMD had warned of a heatwave on Sunday and Monday.

The Santacruz observatory (located in suburbs) and the Colaba observatory (located on southern tip of island city) -- around 19km apart -- had recorded temperatures of 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

Respite for Delhiites: Pleasant days ahead, early pre-monsoon showers likely

Delhi is likely to receive a long spell of pre monsoon showers, noted weather forecasting services Skymet. Weather activity is likely to commence around 16th March night, persist over the weekend and spill over to the next week, as well. Rains are not going to be heavy and at best may include one or two moderate showers during the entire period. However, cloudy sky will make appearance tomorrow onwards and persist for the complete duration with short breaks in between, it added.

Month of February, an otherwise rainiest winter month, remained completely dry. Even month of March so far has not observed any rainfall.Worldwide: Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures

Parts of northern China were hit by high temperatures on Thursday that smashed seasonal records, with the city of Shahe hitting 31.8 Celsius (89 Fahrenheit), official data showed.

Besides Shahe, regions such as Gaoyi, Yongnian and Handan, all in Hebei province, surpassed the 30C mark earlier in the year than ever before, as well as experiencing their highest temperatures on record for the first half of March.

"We are witnessing a rapidly warming earth with all the high temperatures recorded today," China's official weather forecaster said on the Weibo social media platform.

(With agency inputs)