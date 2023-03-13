 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave wrap: Here's an update on climate predictions across India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

The summer season in the country is from March 1 to May 31

With the possibility of the El Nino weather phenomenon disturbing the monsoon rains this year, the summer of 2023 too could be hot, intense, and dry. (Photo by Alberto Buscató Vázquez via Wikimedia Commons)

India could experience heatwaves from March to May, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which would be 3 to 5 degrees above normal. The summer season starts in the country around March 1 and stays till May 31.

IMD has said the rise in temperature is occurring because of the persistence of certain weather conditions such as “strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze”.

Here is a lowdown on the recent heat wave alerts, power demand from different states:

Kerala to set up water kiosks on streets, launch awareness drive