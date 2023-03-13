Heatwave wrap: Here's an update on climate predictions across India

With the possibility of the El Nino weather phenomenon disturbing the monsoon rains this year, the summer of 2023 too could be hot, intense, and dry. (Photo by Alberto Buscató Vázquez via Wikimedia Commons)

India could experience heatwaves from March to May, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which would be 3 to 5 degrees above normal. The summer season starts in the country around March 1 and stays till May 31.

IMD has said the rise in temperature is occurring because of the persistence of certain weather conditions such as “strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze”.

Here is a lowdown on the recent heat wave alerts, power demand from different states:

Kerala to set up water kiosks on streets, launch awareness drive

As Kerala gears up for measures to beat the heat, the state government recently announced a series of plans including setting up water kiosks in local bodies and busy commercial streets in anticipation of a heat wave and possible sunstroke.

Cold water, buttermilk and oral rehydration solution (ORS) would be kept as per requirement in these water kiosks, known as 'thanneer pandals" in local parlance, across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed officials concerned to keep the kiosks open till May.

Delhi logs 34.1 degree Celsius, hottest day of season so far

Delhi's maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, making it the hottest day of the season so far, the India Meteorological Department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD said with 34.1 degrees Celsius, Delhi has recorded its hottest day of the season so far. ''Today is the 12th day of this season which started on March 1 and today, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.1 degrees, which is the hottest day of the season so far,'' he said.

Power Demand: NTPC subsidiary floats tender to buy 4 GW gas-based power for 'crunch period'

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a subsidiary of India’s largest state-owned power generator NTPC Limited, has floated a tender for procurement of 4 gigawatt (GW) electricity from gas-based power (GBP) plants on a competitive bidding basis to help the government meet the “crunch period”, projected from April 10 to May 16.

“This is the first time the government has come up with a concept like this. The procured gas-based power, which is usually expensive compared to the cost of electricity from thermal or solar plants, will be sold in the power exchanges by the NVVN. It will preferably be sold in the day-ahead market (DAM) so that there is a moderating effect on the clearing price. If there is any shortfall in realising the cost, NVVN will be supported by the Power System Development Fund (PSDF). The power might also be sold in the recently launched high-price market, but we’ll have to see if that situation arises,” said a senior official requesting anonymity.

Coal India prepares for the great Indian summer

Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country’s largest miner and supplier of coal, is firing on all cylinders in anticipation of a summer hotter than the last. It is scaling up production, holding additional coal stocks at its pitheads and has issued directives to power producers to hold higher inventory at their end, said a company official.

India touched an all-time-high peak power demand of 216 gigawatts (GW) last April. The power ministry expects this to touch a new high of 229 GW come April, a rise of 6 percent.

India's power demand and its chances of another power crisis this summer

The power ministry, without any delay this time, has already issued two significant orders. For one, it asked all coal-based power generators to mandatorily blend 6 percent imported coal, and two, it invoked section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, again so that all thermal plants using imported coal generate at their full capacity.

Last year, these orders were issued in May, by when the power crisis had already taken hold. In April-May 2022, many states in the country faced hours of outages because of an unrelenting surge in power demand due to heatwaves, rapid economic recovery and shortage of coal to generate power. This happened despite record coal production by Coal India in 2021-22 and authorities scrambled to manage demand amid dwindling coal supplies.

PM Modi reviews situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather condition in the upcoming summer season, earlier this week. At the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops. He was also briefed about the preparedness of medical infrastructure, disasters related to heat, and mitigation measures.

Officials attending the meeting were instructed to incorporate some multimedia lecture sessions in schools to sensitise children on dealing with extreme heat conditions.

Further, protocols and dos and don'ts for hot weather must be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films and pamphlets should be issued, the Prime Minister told stakeholders.

Heatwave: Do's and dont's

To minimise the impact during the heatwave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, the government has issued the following guidelines:

-Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

-Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

-Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

-Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

-While travelling, carry water with you.

-Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

-Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

-If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

-Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

-If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

-Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to rehydrate the body.

-Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

-Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

-Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

(With inputs from agencies)