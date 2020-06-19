Heatwave in Rajasthan: Mercury crosses 44 degrees mark in Churu

Heatwave conditions remained unabated in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was the hottest place at 44.8 degrees celsius on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Bikaner and Jaisalmer sizzled at 44 degrees and 43.5 degrees respectively, while Ganganagar and Jaipur both recorded 43 degrees.

The day temperature in Jodhpur, Barmer, Ajmer and Kota was 41.3 degrees, 40.8 degrees, 40.5 degrees and 40 degrees, respectively, according to the Met Department.

The weatherman has forecast light rains at isolated areas in the next 24 hours.