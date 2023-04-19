 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave conditions to continue for 2 more days in eastern India

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' (be prepared), warning of severe heatwave conditions, in the next two days in Motihari, Sitamarhi, Begusarai, Khagaria and Banka districts of Bihar.

Sweltering Summer -Heatwave Scorches India

The heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over several Eastern Indian states like Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha for one or two more days, while the maximum temperatures are likely to dip by a few notches thereafter, the Met office said on Wednesday.

The weather office forecast heatwave conditions to continue to prevail in isolated pockets of Bihar on Thursday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed officials of all districts to make elaborate arrangements amid the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state.