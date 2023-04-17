 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave batters India as temperature remains above normal

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

In the national capital, heatwave conditions persisted for the second consecutive day with some weather stations recording the maximum temperature at least five degrees Celsius above normal.

Mercury hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country on Monday as the IMD predicted heat wave conditions in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region over the next two days.

"Cloudy weather and light rain may provide some relief from the heat in the city on Wednesday," the IMD said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heat wave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience such conditions over the next two to three days.