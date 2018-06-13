App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heat wave sweeps Punjab; Patiala hottest at 46.2 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved hot weather conditions at 42.7 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the normal limit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Heat wave swept Punjab today with Patiala recording 46.2 degrees Celsius, a record seven notches above the normal limit, the MeT department said. Patiala recorded the season's hottest day as severe heat prevailed there, it said.

Severe heat wave also gripped Amritsar, which recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches more than the normal limit. Ludhiana recorded a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius, up five degrees, a meteorological (MeT) department report said here.

In Haryana, Ambala sizzled at a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, up four degrees, while Narnaul, too, braved a hot day at 42.5 degrees Celsius, up one notch against the normal.

Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved hot weather conditions at 42.7 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the normal limit.

Thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning is likely at isolated places on June 15, 16 and 17 in Haryana and Punjab, according to the MeT department forecast.
