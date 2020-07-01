Heat wave in parts of Rajasthan; Bikaner sizzles at 44.8 degree

Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with day temperature in Bikaner soaring to 44.8 degrees celsius, the MeT department said.

Bikaner was the hottest location in the state, followed by Jaisalmer at 44.1 degrees, Barmer (43.4) and Churu (43), the Meteorological department said.

It said the maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar was 42.9 degrees, while Jodhpur and Jaipur recorded their respective highs at 40.3 and 41 degrees.

Light to moderate rains occurred in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Bijolia of Bhilwara at 63 mm. Apart from this, Jhalawar, Kota, Karauli, Baran, Chittorgarh, Alwar and Jodhpur districts received showers, it said.

The weatherman has predicted rainfall in parts of eastern Rajasthan, including Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dholpur and Jaipur in the next 24 hours.

During this period, heat wave conditions are likely in Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur in western Rajasthan, the MeT department added.