Heat wave conditions persist at most places in Punjab, Haryana

Heat wave conditions persisted at most places in Haryana and Punjab on June 6, with Narnaul sizzling at 45.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 44.9 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the season's normal, while Bhiwani recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (Met) department said in a report released here.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, it said.

In Karnal, the mercury settled at 42 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the normal, the weather office said.

Union Territory Chandigarh, common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal, it said.

In Punjab, Ludhiana sizzled at a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and Amritsar also experienced hot weather with a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of light rains at isolated places in the two states until June 7.