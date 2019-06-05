App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heat wave conditions persist at most places in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Heat wave conditions persisted at most places in Haryana and Punjab on June 6, with Narnaul sizzling at 45.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 44.9 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the season's normal, while Bhiwani recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (Met) department said in a report released here.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, it said.

Close

In Karnal, the mercury settled at 42 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the normal, the weather office said.

Union Territory Chandigarh, common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal, it said.

In Punjab, Ludhiana sizzled at a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and Amritsar also experienced hot weather with a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of light rains at isolated places in the two states until June 7.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Haryana #Punjab

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.