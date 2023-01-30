Heart transported from Indore to Pune by IAF aircraft for army personnel

Two IAF aircraft worked in tandem to transport a harvested heart from Indore to Pune for an army personnel, officials said on Monday.

"In an operation that went on through the night, aircraft of @CAC_CPRO & @SWAC_IAF were employed to retrieve & transport a live heart for a serving @adgpi patient, from Indore to Pune. In doing so, the aircrew & Medical team involved have truly displayed the spirit of jointness," the IAF tweeted on Monday.

A senior official said the patient is an Army jawan, and that two aircraft were involved in the transport work, one each from the Central Air Command and the South Western Air Command.