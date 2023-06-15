Hearing on pleas by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, ED to continue today

While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

Hearing on various pleas filed by arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will continue at a local court here on Thursday.

While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

Balaji was arrested early on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning. A local court sent him to judicial custody till June 28. The ED had launched multi-city searches in the state on Tuesday on the premises linked to the DMK's Karur strongman as part of the probe into money laundering.