English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Hearing on pleas by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, ED to continue today

    While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

    PTI
    June 15, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
    While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

    While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

    Hearing on various pleas filed by arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will continue at a local court here on Thursday.

    While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

    Balaji was arrested early on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

    Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning. A local court sent him to judicial custody till June 28. The ED had launched multi-city searches in the state on Tuesday on the premises linked to the DMK's Karur strongman as part of the probe into money laundering.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #ED #India #Senthil Balaji #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 10:55 am