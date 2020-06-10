Heard the mandatory COVID-19 message every time you call? This woman is the voice behind it

Even as the Centre has eased lockdown measures to revive the economy, there is a voice on the phone that reminds you to be cautious, every time you dial someone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the clarion call for a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus on March 25. Every Indian citizen has been hearing that voice – asking us to wash our hands, wear face masks and take care of COVID-19 warriors – for over two months now.

Ever wondered who is the person behind this voice?

It is the voice of Jasleen Bhalla, a voice-over artiste. During an interview with NDTV, Jasleen said it was an ordinary day when a studio approached her to record a public service announcement for the Health Ministry. The producer told her that it was urgent as the lockdown had begun, and that the message should fit in 30 seconds and have a responsible tone because it's serious messaging.

“I submitted my work thinking, may be, it will be played for 10 days or so,” Jasleen said. Little did she know that her voice would be playing on the phones of the 1.3 billion people in India for over two months.

On being asked how does it feel to hear her own voice when she dials someone, Jasleen said, “It feels like an out-of-body experience. It is my own voice telling me to wash my hands and wear a mask.”

She even admitted that her friends and family have told her that it is a bit irritating, given the extent and sheer frequency of the message being played. Her friends even sent her memes on it.

