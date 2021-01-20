Healthcare worker in Telangana dies after receiving COVID-19 shot, Official says death unrelated to vaccine

A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana, who received COVID-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain, with preliminary findings suggesting the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said.

The worker was vaccinated around 11.30 am on Tuesday at a primary health centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain around 2.30 am on Wednesday.

He was brought dead to the district hospital around 5.30am, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination," it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added. The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show