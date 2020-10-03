Healthcare services hit as docs, nurse protest assault by cop

Healthcare service here was hit on Saturday after doctors, nurses and other workers went on a on Saturday after doctors, nurses and other workers went on a sit-in protest seeking action on a policeman and his kin who had allegedly assaulted a duty doctor and a nurse.

The protesters resorted to a sit-in agitation seekingaction on the inspector and his relatives who allegedly attacked the duty doctor and the nurse in the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital (GH) after the inspector's 80-year-old father died a few days ago in the hospital.

The Action Committee of the Unified Health Employees and Staff committee comprising the health staff went on protest immediately after the attack and continued the stir today.

Medical Superintendent of GH Vasudevan said he had filed a complaint with the police against the inspector and his relatives. The assailants also snatched a mobile phone of anurse during the altercation.

Police sources said cases were registered under different sections of IPC against the inspector and those involved in the assault. A spokesman of the Action Committee said the cases were registered under bailable sections. "The government shouldmake use of the provisions of the recently passed legislation to protect the medical personnel," the spokesman said. "We are continuing the agitation to press for our demand," he said.

Health staff, however, carried on their work in the COVID-19 hospitals by wearing black badges in protest. Meanwhile, the Territorial Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao convened a meeting with the health staff to bring thestir to an end.

The out-patient department in the GH remained closed,putting the patients to hardship.