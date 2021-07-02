Health workers to be trained in child care in view of anticipated COVID-19 3rd wave: Kerala Health Minister

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM9IKWPF

An expert 'baby care' training programme has been started in Kerala to prepare health workers for providing intensive care to children and newborn babies in view of the apprehensions of a third wave of Covid, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Minister said the training would be imparted on-site to paediatricians and nurses in all the medical colleges in the state and the three-day long first phase of the programme has commenced at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College S A T hospital.

Subsequently, such training programmes would be held in other districts of the state under the supervisionof experts in the paediatric department of the medical colleges.

The minister said in her post that the government has come up with a programme to prepare health workers to provide emergency and intensive care to children.

She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessaryskills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care.

George said hospitals are also being prepared to deal with Covid and post-Covid complications in children and steps are underway to get child beds, oxygen systems, ventilators and other monitoring equipment which would be required for providing any additional treatment or care to minors.