Health workers and cops to get COVID-19 shots on priority in Maharashtra

Health workers, including paramedics, doctors, and police personnel will be administered a COVID-19 vaccine on priority in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday and added the government will take steps to prevent black marketing of the vaccines.

He said the people aged over 60 years and those above 60 years with the existing comorbidies will be the second priority group for vaccination in the state.

Deshmukh's remarks came on a day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"The state government has decided to vaccinate health workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics on priority along with the police personnel," Deshmukh told reporters.

Later, the people over the age of 60 as well as those above 60 with the existing comorbidities will be vaccinated, he said.

"Police will also ensure that there is no black marketing of COVID-19 vaccines," Deshmukh added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.